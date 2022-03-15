NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen said he wanted a deal that would allow him to retire with the organization: “I’m extremely excited to be back. Never wanted to leave.” (Greg Auman)
- Tom Pelissero reports the Buccaneers are not tendering restricted free agent DE Pat O’Connor.
Falcons
- Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports the Falcons have not yet executed the restructure for QB Matt Ryan. They could still do so but they will wait until they absolutely need the cap space and have no other recourse.
Panthers
- Adam Caplan reports the Bills had a strong interest in making a trade for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey but Carolina didn’t want to let him go.
- Panthers G Austin Corbett‘s three-year, $26.25 million deal includes a $9.765 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.035 million, $7.8 million and $4.05 million, and roster bonuses of $1 million and $2 million in 2023 and 2024. (Over The Cap)
- Corbett’s 2022 and 2023 base salaries, as well as his 2023 roster bonus, are guaranteed. He also has an annual $200,000 workout bonus.
Saints
- NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan writes Saints WR Michael Thomas has been spearheading the recruiting efforts of the team to land Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- The team’s pitch to him centers around Watson being the missing piece they need to make a Super Bowl run, as they have a top 10 defense, weapons on offense and a stable coaching staff.
- Duncan mentions former Saints HC Sean Payton wasn’t as enamored with Watson as a draft prospect as some, and if he were still the head coach, it’s possible.
- James Palmer believes that Browns QB Baker Mayfield could become an option for a team in need of a quarterback, such as the Saints, if Cleveland ends up trading for Watson.
- The Saints announced that they are adding Bob Bicknell, Matt Clapp, and Sterling Moore to their coaching staff.
