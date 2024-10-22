Panthers QB Andy Dalton Being Evaluated By Team Following Car Accident

According to David Newton, the Panthers’ medical staff is evaluating QB Andy Dalton after he was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday.

Newton writes that emergency medics did not transport Dalton or his three children and wife to a hospital following the accident.

It sounds like Carolina is just being cautious with Dalton, but it throws some intrigue into the quarterback position if he’s determined to have suffered an injury.

Dalton, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina this offseason.

In 2024, Dalton has appeared in six games and started five times for the Panthers, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 989 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.