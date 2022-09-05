NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says WR Russell Gage is “on track to play” in Week 1 against the Cowboys, despite a hamstring injury. (Andrew Crane)
- Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean will start at cornerback opposite of Carlton Davis, instead of Sean Murphy-Bunting. (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is no longer wearing a knee brace, as he feels that he doesn’t need it. (Jenna Laine)
- Buccaneers signed LB Kenny Young to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons first-round WR Drake London is practicing today, meaning he could have a chance to play in Week 1. (Tori McElhaney)
- Falcons signed DL Khyiris Tonga to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule called the release of DT Daviyon Nixon a tough decision, adding the coaches like how DTs Marquan McCall and Phil Hoskins have performed. (Joseph Person)
- Panthers signed DL Henry Anderson. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed S Marquise Blair and WR Preston Williams to their practice squad.
- Panthers waived DT Daviyon Nixon.
- Panthers released WR Ra’Shaun Henry from their practice squad.
Saints
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning has a chance to be ready to return from injury by early November, or at least begin practicing.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!