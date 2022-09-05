NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Logan Ulrich
Buccaneers

Falcons

  • Falcons first-round WR Drake London is practicing today, meaning he could have a chance to play in Week 1. (Tori McElhaney)
  • Falcons signed DL Khyiris Tonga to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Saints

  • NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning has a chance to be ready to return from injury by early November, or at least begin practicing.

