NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Winning and money are two of the main motivators for NFL players. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has already accomplished something many NFL players never do by being a part of a Super Bowl-winning team in Tampa Bay earlier this month. Now his eyes are set on a contract extension. It’s a balance. Godwin doesn’t want to sacrifice too many dollars that he might not ever see again, but he also doesn’t want to end up on a bad team.

“I want to be here. I love the guys on the team,” Godwin said in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think we got something special, but, at the same time, you got to consider all the possibilities out there and consider doing what’s best for you and your family. . . . The goal obviously is to get paid, right? But, at the same time, I’m not stupid. I’m not going to put myself in a situation where I’m going to be miserable for some years to come just for a couple extra dollars. I think my happiness is paramount in all of this and part of that happiness is winning.”

Falcons

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco identifies Falcons S Keanu Neal as a potential franchise tag candidate.

as a potential franchise tag candidate. Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons named Roderick Moore Jr. and Bobby Thomas assistant strength and conditioning coaches. Atlanta also added diversity coaching intern Mario Jeberaeel and football analysts Paul Rice , Charles Walker , Sal Conti and Patrick Kramer .

and assistant strength and conditioning coaches. Atlanta also added diversity coaching intern and football analysts , , and . Falcons HC Arthur Smith highlighted QB Matt Ryan , G Chris Lindstrom , WR Calvin Ridley and K Younghoe Koo as players who impressed him during evaluations. (Kelsey Conway)

highlighted QB , G , WR and K as players who impressed him during evaluations. (Kelsey Conway) Falcons GM Terry Fontenot acknowledged the difficulties the Falcons might have filling out the roster and staying under the cap in 2021: “Everything is in consideration. We’re going to have to make some hard decisions on this roster.” (Jason Butt)

acknowledged the difficulties the Falcons might have filling out the roster and staying under the cap in 2021: “Everything is in consideration. We’re going to have to make some hard decisions on this roster.” (Jason Butt) He added the team is open to all possibilities with the No. 4 overall pick, whether it’s taking the best player available or trading back: “It’s prime spot to be in…so many different scenarios.” (Michael Giardi)

Panthers

Saints

All signs point to Saints QB Drew Brees announcing his retirement sometime this offseason. No one really thinks he’ll do otherwise and he’s already restructured his contract to help New Orleans save the most cap space they can this offseason. But a formal announcement still hasn’t been made.

“As far as his career goes and retiring or playing still, a lot of people ask me that and I just say, ‘Drew’s going to take his time and make the best decision for him.’ He’s a legend,” Saints RB Alvin Kamara said via John Hendrix of SI.com. “He’s definitely going to go down as one of the greatest.”