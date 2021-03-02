NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ impending free-agent RB LeSean McCoy said wants to continue his NFL career and explained that he’s fortunate to have won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs and Tampa Bay.

“I’ve been thinking about it. I really have,” McCoy said, via Nick Shook of Around the NFL. “It’s tougher than I thought it would be, making a decision. But it’s been so good. I’m like the rabbit’s foot, whatever team I go to next, you’re probably in a Super Bowl.” While McCoy would like to continue playing, he says it would have to be with a contending organization.

“I think I still want to play. I really do. I’ve been talking to my agent. The only thing is it has to be the right team. I can’t go from two Super Bowls, playing with B.A. (Bruce Arians) and Andy Reid, Tom Brady and (Patrick Mahomes), to not even having a team that’s competing. I’m still a competitor. I think that you bring me back, I’ve got to play for teams that are contenders, or some young guys that can help out because I still want to be effective somehow, some way, and also may get a shot to play, showcase my talents. You’re showing my highlights, but I still got some more highlights to give out.”

Falcons

Falcons’ S Keanu Neal says it remains to be seen if he will be back in Atlanta next season.

“We shall see. I would definitely love to be back with them,” Neal told Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Love the owner, Mr. Blank is an amazing guy. The players I have been around, I’ve built a lot of great relationships with. So being back would definitely be awesome.”

Panthers

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes that something to keep an eye on is that Texans EVP Jack Easterby has a close relationship with Panthers senior executive Steven Drummond who has gained a lot of prominence in Carolina since owner David Tepper took over.

