NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Adam Schefter reports that Buccaneers’ WR Antonio Brown did not travel with the team to Los Angeles and is out Sunday against the Rams.

Falcons

Falcons OLB Dante Fowler said he was happy to make a strip-sack of Tom Brady in Week 2 against the Buccaneers.

“It felt good just to be able to make a play for my team,” said Fowler, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fowler added that their defense must continue developing ahead of their Week 3 game against the Giants.

“We have to keep coming together as a defense and finding ways to get the offense back the ball so that they can score points and things like that. Finding a way to come out with a W.”

Regarding facing New York’s offense, Fowler said they are preparing for a balanced offense that passes well, runs RPOs, and has a zone-read running scheme.

“They are a pretty balanced offense. They run the ball really well. They can throw the ball really well. They are really good with the RPOs and zone reads. They have a quarterback that can run so you have to be pretty disciplined in your technique.”

As for his high ankle sprain sustained last year, Fowler said he doesn’t have any limitations from his ankle and isn’t focused on it when playing.

“No, I’m not thinking about it. I just know that it was hurt last year and stuff like that. Basically, going into this year knowing that it’s not hurt and I can do what I want to do. Basically, when I say, that, for instance, me getting off a block and shedding somebody going lateral, it’s easier this year than it was last year.”

Panthers

Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule told the media he was unsure if the turf had anything to do with the injury to CB Jaycee Horn.

“I don’t know that,” Rhule said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “That injury to Jaycee is such a freakish injury. And for it not to be one bone, but be three bones. But I would hate to say, ‘hey, I think it’s this’ because I’m just not qualified. But obviously, it’s a really, really freakish injury.”

Rhule also commented on the situation involving injured RB Christian McCaffrey and how the team can get him back and involved in the offense.

“I think we’ll have a really good plan for him. I still don’t have a great feel of what the severity of it is. They’ve given me a time frame, but they’re still doing a bunch of different things just to make sure,” Rhule said. “I think Christian will do exactly what needs to be done. I know he wants to get back out there. He’ll be out there as soon as possible.”

Rhule says he expects veteran CB A.J. Bouye to play in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. (David Newton)

Saints

Regarding the Saints’ Week 3 game against the Patriots, DC Dennis Allen said New England’s rookie QB Mac Jones is doing well at protecting the ball, reading progressions, and understanding defenses: “I see this QB doing a really good job of being smart with the football…he does a really good job of going thru his progressions and he takes what the defense gives him and doesn’t try to force the ball. He’s willing to check the ball down some.” (Michael Giardi)

will be in attendance at Sunday’s game after missing Week 2 due to COVID-19 protocols. The Saints announced that DL coach Ryan Nielsen and LBs assistant Brian Young will not attend Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.