NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said WR Antonio Brown remains in a walking boot. (Scott Smith)

Falcons

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson didn’t have much running room on Sunday against the Saints, taking his nine carries for just 10 yards. But the versatile Patterson got loose for six catches and 126 yards, more than half of which came on a 65-yard bomb in the fourth quarter that set up Atlanta’s game-winning field goal. Falcons HC Arthur Smith said it’s a credit to his coaching staff for being able to come up with and execute a plan for the talented Patterson, who’s having a career-year at 30 years old.

“We had a vision,” Smith said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “[OC] Dave Ragone and [QB coach] Charles London were with him last year in Chicago, and they really pitched [GM] Terry [Fontenot] and I on the idea of it. And so it was a good team effort. We got a real football staff here, Albert. We don’t have any of the professional politicians that most teams have. We work together — they brought it up and then Terry and his staff did a great job and got him here. And that’s a good team effort. But we had a vision for him, and we started working that when he got here, moving him around, and it’s paid off.”