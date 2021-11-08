NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said WR Antonio Brown remains in a walking boot. (Scott Smith)
Falcons
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson didn’t have much running room on Sunday against the Saints, taking his nine carries for just 10 yards. But the versatile Patterson got loose for six catches and 126 yards, more than half of which came on a 65-yard bomb in the fourth quarter that set up Atlanta’s game-winning field goal. Falcons HC Arthur Smith said it’s a credit to his coaching staff for being able to come up with and execute a plan for the talented Patterson, who’s having a career-year at 30 years old.
“We had a vision,” Smith said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “[OC] Dave Ragone and [QB coach] Charles London were with him last year in Chicago, and they really pitched [GM] Terry [Fontenot] and I on the idea of it. And so it was a good team effort. We got a real football staff here, Albert. We don’t have any of the professional politicians that most teams have. We work together — they brought it up and then Terry and his staff did a great job and got him here. And that’s a good team effort. But we had a vision for him, and we started working that when he got here, moving him around, and it’s paid off.”
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Falcons were one of the team with some level of interest in Titans RB Adrian Peterson earlier this season.
Panthers
Panthers WR Robby Anderson said his emotional outburst on Sunday directed at QB Sam Darnold and caught by TV cameras was just passion.
“That’s what comes with it,” Anderson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know that they are most likely going to catch that so it’s not anything I’m hiding from them or nothing like that. I’m very passionate. This game means the world to me and I put my all in it just like everybody in this locker room does. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I know this game isn’t going to last forever, so when things don’t go in the right direction it hurts because you only get to live this dream one time.”
- Rhule also was fairly blunt when discussing the play from Darnold at quarterback: “The play at that position has to be better.” (Joe Person)
- Rhule didn’t say if Darnold will start this week, saying he has to see how healthy he is after playing through a shoulder injury. (Person)
- Rhule added OL Pat Elflein should return this week from his knee injury. (Person)
- Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan was in attendance to scout Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett in person against Duke on Saturday. (Person)
Saints
- Saints HC Sean Payton wouldn’t say if QB Trevor Siemian will start again in Week 10. (Nick Underhill)
- Payton added the team can’t put in a waiver claim for WR Odell Beckham Jr.: “The claiming deadline is today. No, it’s impossible for us to put a claim in on the player. You just have to look at the salary cap space. And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn’t be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news.” (Luke Johnson)
