NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Odell Beckham

Buccaneers
- Bills OLB Von Miller mentioned free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is “on tour” visiting interested teams: “[He] is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should. You should go around and see the league and like get the love. He’s still on Super Bowl tour.” (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Buccaneers assistant HC Harold Goodwin confirmed that HC Todd Bowles will rejoin the team on Thursday after missing practice due to personal matters: “He’s fine. Just had to take care of a personal issue, but he’s fine.” (Joey Knight)
Falcons
- Falcons TE Kyle Pitts missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. (Falcons injury report)
- The Atlanta Falcons brought in four defensive players for workouts on Tuesday including LB Will Compton, LB Emeke Egbule, DE Tyree Johnson and DE Azur Kamara. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule said S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is day-to-day and was unsure if he’d be available for Week 5. (Joe Person)
- Rhule reiterated QB Sam Darnold (high-ankle sprain) is still a couple of weeks away from returning to practice and called his sprain a “significant injury.” (Joe Person)
Saints
- Saints director of pro personnel Mike Parenton said that RB Latavius Murray signed with the Broncos off of New Orleans’ practice squad because he has a better opportunity to contribute after Denver’s Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury: “It was a greater opportunity to contribute in a more significant role with those guys having a major injury at (RB). I’m happy for him. He deserved it.” (Jeff Duncan)
- Saints HC Dennis Allen said QB Jameis Winston (back) is improving from his injury: “We’re just trying to get him healthy.” (Katherine Terrell)
- The Saints brought in DB Bryce Thompson for a workout on Tuesday. He was later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
