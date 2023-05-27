NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Tyler Allgeier, Yetur Gross-Matos

Buccaneers

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a long-term deal for Buccaneers DB Antoine Winfield Jr. to be around four years and $72 million, an $18 million per year average, and $40 million guaranteed. That would be just under the top of the safety market and put Winfield No. 3 at the position.

to be around four years and $72 million, an $18 million per year average, and $40 million guaranteed. That would be just under the top of the safety market and put Winfield No. 3 at the position. Spielberger points out the Buccaneers have primarily played Winfield at slot corner over the past two seasons, but that could change in 2023. Winfield has more incentive to be paid as a safety instead of a nickel defender given the difference in the two markets.

Spielberger adds Winfield recently switched representation and hired agent David Mulugheta, who has represented several prominent safeties in recent seasons.

The Buccaneers’ history with similar players suggests they’ll be willing to let Winfield play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2023 and use the tag in 2024 before extending Winfield after that, per Spielberger.

Falcons

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier said he’s excited about the addition of first-round RB Bijan Robinson and is eager to compete against him in practice.

“Excited. The guys upstairs do things for a reason, and bringing in the right guy,” Allgeier said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s just competition. That’s the name of this game, competition, I’m excited for him to come in and should be fun.”

Panthers

Panthers OLB coach Tem Lukabu is pleased with LB Yetur Gross-Matos‘ transition from defensive end to outside linebacker in the team’s odd front.

“As far as with Yetur—just a grinder, a worker. He’ll do it exactly how ask,” Lukabu said, via Panthers Wire. “Very pleased with where he is along in his transition. There’s a process that he’s still going through. We talk about going from Point A to Point Z, he’s working along that progress really well.”

Lukabu is also impressed with LB Marquis Haynes in handling the transition to rushing the passer from a stand-up position.

“So, Marquis comes in with a lot of innate tools and instincts that fit what we do,” he said. “And he’s another guy that we’re working with—because you think about the way he’s been trained the last couple years, he’s gotta make that adjustment too. And he’s doing that very diligently himself. I’m really pleased with where he is in his development.”

Lukabu added that the team is still in the implementation phase of the process and will continue to grow and develop within the system.

“The scheme—we’re all still learning it,” he said. “I’m still learning it because I wasn’t with the Denver crew last year. But it’s been really fun because I have a growth mindset, I have a learning mindset. So for me, it’s been an exciting opportunity, it’s been an exciting challenge—and I think the players see it the same way. There’s so many nuances and little things that we can still get better at that will help us be the type of defense that we can possibly be down the line. But right now, we’re still in the knowledge phase and learning and getting all the details and the minutia right.”