NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- Per the Athletic’s Greg Auman, Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones didn’t practice Wednesday, but HC Bruce Arians was hopeful he’d be able to go Thursday.
- Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette noted he usually has 300 or more carries by this point in the year as opposed to the 100-some he has now: “I’m fresh, to be honest.” (Auman)
- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans said he feels like he “dodged a bullet” with his hyperextended knee. He added he hopes to be close to 100 percent for this weekend’s game. (Scott Smith)
Falcons
- According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons informed Colts’ VP of Player Personnel Morocco Brown that they are not hiring him for their GM opening.
- Brown’s representation believes the Falcons are selecting between former Texans’ executive Rick Smith and Saints’ Director of Pro Scouting Terry Fontenot.
Saints
- Per the Athletic’s Katherine Terrell, Saints HC Sean Payton said they wanted to add K Blair Walsh and LS John Denney to cover their bases in case of a COVID-19 emergency: “I don’t really feel like trying to kick, or hold, or snap.”
- Saints QB Drew Brees said he and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady have a good relationship and have been texting about a meme showing them to have the oldest combined age of any two opposing quarterbacks in the playoffs at 85: “Tom and I have a friendship and mutual respect. We were texting back and forth on Monday, chuckling at this whole scenario.” (Twitter)