NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ QB coach Clyde Christensen hopes to continue spending time with rookie QB Kyle Trask this offseason, who is in a unique position to learn from QB Tom Brady.

“He’s been hungry,” Christensen said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, we try to get our little extra sessions, him and I. That’ll be a challenge all season. How do we make sure that he develops? How do we make sure that we pour some time into him? And that’ll take some creativity and some effort on everybody’s part. You know, where he doesn’t go into redshirt mode and coast mode knowing that. ‘Hey, maybe my number’s not coming up this year.’ A, you never know that, and B he has to progress this year. That’ll be a challenge for everyone.”

Buccaneers’ G Ali Marpet says the team has their best guard depth since he’s been with the franchise, mentioning players like Aaron Stinnie , Nick Leverett , John Molchon , and Sadarius Hutcherson . (Greg Auman)

says the team has their best guard depth since he’s been with the franchise, mentioning players like , , , and . (Greg Auman) Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians noted that WR Tyler Johnson reported to camp out of shape: “He came back a little heavy. He’s getting back in shape, which is his own fault. We know he can catch the ball. He’s just got to be able to stay healthy.” (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Falcons 2020 second-round DL Marlon Davidson had a rough rookie season, recording just eight total tackles in the eight games he appeared in. There was no shortage of obstacles, as Davidson had to battle a pandemic-altered offseason that hit rookies hard in particular, a recurring knee injury and about with the virus itself. Not all of his troubles were out of his control, though.

“Last year, I got caught up in the lifestyle,” Davidson admitted via Scott Bair of the team website. “There’s no lie about it. I got caught up in the lifestyle. I’m still young. I’m still a kid, and sometimes people forget that. I just came from college. I lost my mom when I was 16. I had to learn a lot of different stuff (that other people didn’t). When I came here and all that came to me, I was like, ‘Wow. I finally made it.’ But, when you make it, it makes it harder to stay here. I had to know that, at this moment, you’re here, but the NFL stands for ‘not for long.’ You’ve got to make every opportunity count.”

ESPN’s Seth Walder reports John Taormina has been promoted to Director of Football Data and Analytics for the Falcons and Danny Leskin is now Football Analytics Coordinator for the team.

has been promoted to Director of Football Data and Analytics for the Falcons and is now Football Analytics Coordinator for the team. Falcons’ Jeff Badet suffered a lower leg injury which led to the team signing former Packers and Browns WR J’Mon Moore. ( WRsuffered a lower leg injury which led to the team signing former Packers and Browns WR. ( D. Orlando Ledbetter

Saints

Saints QB Jameis Winston had a year to marinate in HC Sean Payton‘s system and soak up what he could from Drew Brees in 2020. Now he’s getting the chance to apply that on the field as he competes to potentially start for New Orleans.

“Yeah, you know, continuity is always a great thing for any position, and being able to experience Sean’s and Drew’s relationship gave me a good grasp of the system,” Winston said via Pro Football Talk. “But obviously, reps is what’s important. This year, you know, I probably got more reps in three days than got all last year. So it’s an incredible feeling to be able to have an opportunity to go out and execute because I’m more of a, you know, a visual learner. I like to apply what we do and apply to certain concepts and I will learn better that way. So it’s been fun and I think I’m getting a good grasp of it. But obviously, my objective is to get better every single day and I know what the great head coach [can help with], his resume speaks for itself, and we got great guys in that quarterback room and we’re helping each other, and we [are] building.”

NFL.com’s Jim Trotter reports the Saints aren’t worried about how they will replace Brees, as Payton is confident in both Winston and QB Taysom Hill.