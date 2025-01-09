NFC Notes: Buccaneers, GM Terry Fontenot Presser, Saints HC Buzz

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out Falcons HC Raheem Morris didn’t exactly give DC Jimmy Lake a rousing vote of confidence at the end of the season and Atlanta is a possibility to be in the market for a new defensive coordinator. 
  • Falcons GM Terry Fontenot spoke to reporters on Thursday, saying they were disappointed by this season’s results: “I’ll start out by saying how disappointed we are in the result of the season. When this is what the result is, nobody is happy about that.” (Josh Kendall)
  • Fontenot originally planned to have Kirk Cousins be their starting quarterback for a longer period and allow Michael Penix to develop: “The plan was for Kirk to play longer, and Mike to sit longer… We are comfortable with where we are at this point.” (Tori McElhaney)
  • Fontenot indicated Cousins “was healthy” throughout the 2024 season and “the play just wasn’t there.” (Kendall)
  • As for the 2025 NFL Draft, Fontenot it’s possible for them to trade down from No. 15 overall to pick up more picks, per D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Saints

  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler both have heard Lions DC Aaron Glenn seems like the early favorite for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. 
  • Fowler notes Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy could also have interest in the job if he leaves Dallas. 

