NFC Notes: Buccaneers, GM Terry Fontenot Presser, Saints HC Buzz

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) would have been a full participant on Wednesday if it was an actual practice instead of a walk-through, via Jenna Laine.
Falcons
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out Falcons HC Raheem Morris didn’t exactly give DC Jimmy Lake a rousing vote of confidence at the end of the season and Atlanta is a possibility to be in the market for a new defensive coordinator.
- Falcons GM Terry Fontenot spoke to reporters on Thursday, saying they were disappointed by this season’s results: “I’ll start out by saying how disappointed we are in the result of the season. When this is what the result is, nobody is happy about that.” (Josh Kendall)
- Fontenot originally planned to have Kirk Cousins be their starting quarterback for a longer period and allow Michael Penix to develop: “The plan was for Kirk to play longer, and Mike to sit longer… We are comfortable with where we are at this point.” (Tori McElhaney)
- Fontenot indicated Cousins “was healthy” throughout the 2024 season and “the play just wasn’t there.” (Kendall)
- As for the 2025 NFL Draft, Fontenot it’s possible for them to trade down from No. 15 overall to pick up more picks, per D. Orlando Ledbetter.
Saints
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler both have heard Lions DC Aaron Glenn seems like the early favorite for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy.
- Fowler notes Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy could also have interest in the job if he leaves Dallas.
