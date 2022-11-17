NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Marcus Mariota, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers The Athletic’s Greg Auman believes the injury to Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette will open the door for third-round RB Rachaad White to continue to take control of the backfield and the starting job going forward.

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich made NFL Media's Tom Pelissero's annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.

Falcons

It’s not just Falcons fans who are perplexed at HC Arthur Smith‘s refusal to bench veteran QB Marcus Mariota and go to third-round QB Desmond Ridder. A GM for another team isn’t sure why Atlanta isn’t evaluating the younger Ridder to see what they have.

“I don’t get it,” the GM said via Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “What do you gain by going from Matt Ryan to Mariota to run an offense where you aren’t really throwing the football, anyway? I would think they go to Ridder soon. I can’t figure out what they’re waiting for.” The Falcons have been at their best when they haven’t asked too much from Mariota and he hasn’t tried to do too much. In last Thursday night’s loss to the Panthers, Mariota was absolutely pressing too hard to make a play. “We talk about it all the time, in order for the offense to hum, I have to be efficient,” Mariota said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “Sometimes efficient means throwing the ball away or scrambling and getting a few yards and getting down. I can do a better job of that. I can help this offense get in a rhythm and get going. I’m a practice guy. I’m going to work on it. Those are things I will do out on the practice field, and as time progresses, those things will carry out on the field.” He added he tries his best to ignore the outside calls for him to be benched. “At the end of the day, I just control what I can control,” he said. “I try to be the best version of myself for (my teammates) and win games. What other people think, I have no say in that. The more I can focus on doing my job and being the best I can be for these guys, everything else will take care of itself.” “I’ve said it many times. You know what you sign up for as a coach and player,” Smith added. “If you’re dumb enough to look at social media or TikTok, shame on you. You’re in the public. We’re in the biggest reality show going.”

Panthers

Panthers C Bradley Bozeman needed an injury to former starting C Pat Elflein to get into the starting lineup. Since then, however, Bozeman has been terrific, especially as a run blocker to help key Carolina’s surprising success rushing the ball the past few weeks.

“I think I really fit that scheme that they’re wanting to bring here, wanting to do here. I’ve always prided myself in being a physical player, getting to the ball, pushing the pile, doing the things I need to do,” Bozeman said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “It’s been a lot of fun these last couple weeks playing in this system, running the ball like we have, going for over 200 yards last week.”

Bozeman signed just a one-year deal with the Panthers after a free-agent market that was supposed to be quite healthy never materialized this offseason. His former team the Ravens, who actually play Carolina this week, had a three-year deal on the table for him that was worth a lot more than the $2.8 million he signed for. He turned it down, however, and both sides moved on to other options.

“I thought we were pretty close (in negotiations) to begin with and then it just kind of fizzled out and died out,” Bozeman said. “But I’m very happy where I’m at. I think I was brought here for a reason.”

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Panthers also placed a waiver claim on new Texans WR Amari Rodgers .

. Panthers DT Matthew Ioannidis (calf) said he won’t be able to play in Week 11. (Joseph Person)