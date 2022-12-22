NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles reminded his team that their postseason goals are still within reach.

“You always remind them, but you correct them first,” Bowles said, via PFT. “You correct the film and you go over the tape and you’re still pissed off and disappointed, regardless of what’s in front of you. You let it go the next day once you watch the tape and you move on. Everything is still in front of us — we’re trying to win the division, we need to take care of ourselves. We don’t need to look at anybody else. We know what we have to do.”

Panthers

Panthers WR/KR Andre Roberts is ready to do whatever is asked of him and said he will do both kick and punt returns: “If I’m on the football field, I’ll be ready to do whatever they ask me to do.” (Mike Kaye)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said S Marcus Maye suffered a shoulder injury and they’ll determine his availability for Saturday’s game later this week. (Katherine Terrell)

Saints LB Demario Davis earned a $500,000 bonus by making the Pro Bowl. (Nick Underhill)