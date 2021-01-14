NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Devin White said he initially thought his positive COVID-19 test was a false-positive given he’s predominantly been on his own outside of work.

“They know I’m not outside, like, you know, going out to the bar or nothing,” White said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m just, like, go to work, go home, go by the barn or something and nobody is at the barn, obviously. They’re like, ‘We’ll just check again and hopefully it’s a false test,’ but I kept testing positive.”

Although Buccaneers LB Kevin Minter filled in for White in the NFC Wildcard round, HC Bruce Arians indicated that it is difficult to replace White on the field.

“But he’s not Devin,” Arians said. “Bringing Devin’s passion, his energy (and) his speed ― hopefully he can get after the quarterback some like he’s been doing so well. You’re bringing back one of the top players in the league.”

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin says he’s looking to move on from his four-drop performance in the wildcard round against Washington, which equaled the number of drops he’d been credited with his entire career to that point: “I think I’m moving forward now, so I’m looking forward to the next opportunity to get out there and really get back to being me.” (Stroud)

The Buccaneers are bringing in G Nick Leverett and DB Mazzi Wilkins for visits this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic reports there have been some “rumblings” about Panthers owner David Tepper and HC Matt Rhule not always being “on the same page” with their search for a General Manager.

According to Person, Tepper prefers a "data-driven" candidate, while Rhule would like someone with a "strong scouting background."

Saints