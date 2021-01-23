NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals,” Fitterer said, via Darrin Gant of Panthers.com. “What I will tell you is we will be in on every deal. We’re going to find out where things are going, what the landscape is in the NFL. But before we do anything outside, I need to figure out who’s here. I need to figure out this roster. I need to figure out who’s on our offensive line, who’s on our defensive line. I know them from a 30,000-foot view, but I need to know them from a coaching standpoint, and a personal standpoint, and meet these guys and see what they’re made of. There’s a lot of things we’re going to be involved with going forward. We’re going to be very aggressive in our acquisition process, but it starts with getting to know our team, and just being here for a few days, I’m just getting started in that process.”

Fitterer also mentions the flexibility they will have in picking eighth overall in the draft this year, in comparison to having to pick later in the round as he did during his time in Seattle.