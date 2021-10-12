NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said he isn’t too concerned about his thumb injury.
“Obviously, a little bit sore after,” Brady said on his Let’s Go podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “Anytime you hit it on someone or a helmet or whatever, your hand can become pretty vulnerable. I broke my ring finger on my right hand, I tore ligaments in my middle finger, tore ligaments in my pointer finger, ripped my thumb almost apart one time so this is just, you know, hopefully something I can work through pretty quickly. It’s a little bit sore but nothing I’m not used to. I’ve certainly had worse.”
- Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said TE Rob Gronkowski will be “very, very close” to playing Thursday night vs. Philadelphia. (Carmen Vitali)
- He added CB Carlton Davis will not need surgery on his injured quad, though the team has “no clue” on when he’ll be able to return. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is also a few weeks off from returning as well. (Greg Auman)
- Arians believes Brady “should be fine Thursday” with his injured throwing thumb, but admitted that Brady might have been limited in his throws if the team practiced today. (Jenna Laine)
Panthers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Panthers are still trawling for offensive line help on the trade market, but are coming up empty so far. He does think a potential match could be had with the Chiefs, who have some depth they might be willing to give up for pass rush help.
- Panthers signed OT Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.
Saints
- Nick Underhill reports the Saints had interest in Ravens K Jake Verity but ultimately elected to sign Bears practice squad K Brian Johnson because Verity is dealing with an injury.
- Saints placed K Cody Parkey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DT Christian Ringo.
- Saints signed K Brian Johnson off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints released OT Derrick Kelly and LB Wynton McManis from their practice squad.
- Saints released CB Desmond Trufant and DB Brian Poole. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!