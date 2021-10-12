NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said he isn’t too concerned about his thumb injury.

“Obviously, a little bit sore after,” Brady said on his Let’s Go podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “Anytime you hit it on someone or a helmet or whatever, your hand can become pretty vulnerable. I broke my ring finger on my right hand, I tore ligaments in my middle finger, tore ligaments in my pointer finger, ripped my thumb almost apart one time so this is just, you know, hopefully something I can work through pretty quickly. It’s a little bit sore but nothing I’m not used to. I’ve certainly had worse.”