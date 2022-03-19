NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Jenna Laine could see the Buccaneers restructure OT Donovan Smith‘s contract given he’s set to count for $18.4 million against the cap next season. However, Laine reports that the organization hasn’t approached Smith about a reworked deal.
- Laine also notes that Tampa Bay could consider adding more void years to Tom Brady‘s deal.
- Tampa Bay has shown steady interest throughout the draft process in Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- David Newton reports that the biggest issue for the Panthers in the negotiations for QB Deshaun Watson was his wish to guarantee the third and fourth years of his contract, which the Panthers were unwilling to do.
- The Panthers’ contract with RB D’Onta Foreman is for one- year and is worth $2 million, including a $940,000 signing bonus and a $1.035 million base salary. (Aaron Wilson)
- Panthers LB Damien Wilson‘s two-year, $6.9 million deal includes a $2.15 million signing bonus, and his $1.12 million and $2.06 million salaries over the next two years are guaranteed. He’s owed a $1 million bonus on the third day of the 2023 league year, can earn $29,412 in per-game active roster bonuses, a $20,000 workout bonus in 2022, and another $50,000 workout incentive for 2023. (Aaron Wilson)
- Panthers WR Brandon Zylstra‘s one-year, $1.187 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and $895,000 of his $1.035 million salary is fully guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Panthers WR Rashard Higgins‘ one-year, $1.187 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a $1.035 million base salary. (Aaron Wilson)
Saints
- Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports that Saints HC Dennis Allen flew to Los Angeles on Thursday night to meet with WR Michael Thomas, with Duncan referring to the meeting as a “get-together for the coach and star receiver to get to know each other better as they begin preparations for the 2022 season.”
- Saints QB Taysom Hill saw his entire 2023 salary become fully guaranteed, meaning he will earn just under $20 million over the next two seasons. (Spotrac)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!