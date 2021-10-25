NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Sam Darnold, Deshaun Watson

“Nope. I wouldn’t say that,” Rhule said, via the team’s official website. “Obviously, it wasn’t what we wanted. I’ve been on record; quarterbacks go through ups and downs and highs and lows. Look at (Giants quarterback) Daniel Jones tonight. He went through the same kind of game last week (four turnovers in a loss to the Rams), and he came out tonight and played great. Sam’s got to take care of the football. Sam’s got to throw on time. And if it’s not there, find the check downs. We can’t be driving with a chance to take the lead and throw interceptions. His sense of urgency this week, I expect to be heightened. I try to put that sense of urgency on our coaches, obviously it didn’t show up. We have to coach better, and our players have to play better, and that starts with the quarterback.”

Deshaun Watson