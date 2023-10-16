NFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was critical of his performance and the team’s offense after the team lost to the Lions on Sunday.

“We sucked today,” Mayfield said, via the team website. “I sucked today, we sucked today, it was awful from the get-go. We can’t play like that. We didn’t start fast, we didn’t pick it up in the middle and we didn’t finish strong. Plain and simple, we have to be better. The Lions are a good ballclub, but if we play like that we’re going to lose every time. I think the defense and special teams did an amazing job yet again…It was just one of those days. I had everything we wanted but didn’t execute, so it’s frustrating as hell. We have to find ways to make it work and it starts with me. We’ll fix it.”

“At a certain point, we gotta get pissed off as an offense,” Mayfield added. “We should be putting a lot of points up on the board. It’s gotta be — we talk about the standard about winning around here, but offensively we need to look at it in a smaller picture. We should be putting up a lot more points than we have been, and so we need to be accountable with that — it starts with me and we’ll get that going.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Mayfield took a hit to his left hand from a helmet and sustained a bruise, with x-rays coming back negative.

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith was unhappy with QB Desmond Ridder‘s three interceptions that cost them dearly in their loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

“We’ve turned the ball over too much lately,” Smith said, via Tori McElhaney.

Meanwhile, veteran DL Calais Campbell spoke about recording the 100th sack of his NFL career despite the loss.

“It’s still pretty sweet,” Campbell told Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “The best part about it was the genuine happiness that my teammates had for me. I went along and saw how happy everybody was. I come to the sideline and you literally, everybody just dapped me up and gave me some love and that was a good feeling. It does feel good to reach a milestone that I dreamt about since I was a kid.”

Panthers

MLFootball reports that the Panthers are reaching out to teams around the league about finding a young wide receiver to pair with QB Bryce Young, including reaching out to the Packers about WR Christian Watson.

Per David Newton, Panthers WR Laviska Shenault was spotted on crutches and wearing a walking boot after being ruled out from the game due to a fibula injury.

Tom Pelissero reports that this injury is a high-ankle sprain and that his x-rays were negative.

Panthers S Vonn Bell was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness from Week 5.