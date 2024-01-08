NFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Hayden Hurst, Grady Jarrett, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct and DL
Anthony Nelson was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.
Falcons
- Falcons DT Grady Jarrett had surgery after tearing his ACL back in October and told reporters he will be ready to go for next season. (Michael Rothstein)
- Veteran Falcons DL Calais Campbell told reporters he is leaning towards playing again next season and will hold off on deciding until March. Campbell added that he will keep his eye on the team’s coaching changes while he weighs his options. (Kelly Price)
Panthers
- Panthers G Brady Christensen says he is cleared to return after tearing his biceps in Week 1 against the Falcons. (Mike Kaye)
- Panthers TE Hayden Hurst cleared the concussion protocol and said he thought he played “shitty” this season before adding that there were too many voices on offense this year. (Kaye)
