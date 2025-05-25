NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Aidan Hutchinson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

on QB reportedly trying to avoid being drafted by Chicago during the 2024 draft: “It’s come to my attention that the quarterback’s been out in the media … I wasn’t here last year. I can’t speak too much to what it was like before he got here. … For my four months on the job, he’s been outstanding to work with.” (Kevin Fishbain) Johnson added: “I don’t know what’s gone on prior to him joining the organization, but he is very proud to be a Chicago Bear. … He’s really excited to get to work right now and be the best version of himself for 2025.” (Jeremy Bergman)

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson ended last season on injured reserve after suffering a broken tibia. Hutchinson said he’s fully recovered and feels “back to being myself again.”

“I got cleared a while back and now I’m just rolling with the boys now and it feels like I’m back to being myself again,” Hutchinson said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “I’m really looking forward to the season. … I mean, I think this is the most excited I’ve been for OTAs in my life. This is the biggest hiatus I’ve had (from) playing ball. So, I’m pumped.”

Hutchinson says he’s going into 2025 with a lot of motivation after feeling like he “evolved as a player” last season.

“I would say there’s motivation, not from it getting taken away, but me putting that on tape,” Hutchinson said. “I had a lot of growth in those first five games to where I feel like you evolved as a player and things were clicking at a high level. … I think a lot of people, you know, believe that that is kind of like my ceiling. But I still believe that, you know, I’m gonna continue to push for those greater heights. I’m 24, I’m still a young dude. I don’t think that’s the peak.”

