NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears have a longstanding history of turnover at the quarterback position. New HC Ben Johnson is hoping to change the narrative of Chicago’s struggles at quarterback with Caleb Williams in 2025.

“I love it. I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative,” Johnson said, via NFL.com. “That’s where great stories are written. So, we’re looking to write a new chapter here — 2025 Chicago Bears — and looking forward to the future.”

Johnson said Williams has been “outstanding to work with” this offseason.

“I wasn’t here last year, so I can’t speak too much in terms of what it was like before he got here and when he got here last year,” Johnson said. “But from my four months on the job, he’s been outstanding to work with, and we just are focusing on getting a little better every day.”

As for a recent story indicating Williams’ father tried to circumvent the league’s CBA in an attempt to keep his son from joining the Bears in 2024, Johnson said he’s spoken to Williams about the article and they are both hoping to turn the page.

“Have we talked about it?” Johnson said. “Yeah, we talked about it last week after it came out. But he’s his own man. He’s going to be treated as such. I think we’re both really looking forward to turning the page on years prior and focusing on the here and now.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on DL Lukas Van Ness getting reps on the interior: “Situationally, you can do that. In known passing situations, there’s some thought around that. A lot is going to be dependent on everyone else, as well. Lukas has shown a lot of growth. Excited to see him once the pads go on.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

He also spoke on OT Zach Tom staying on the right side: "I think that's the plan, absolutely. That's where he's found his home. But what's great about him is if you do have something that happens, he gives you flexibility up front." (Hodkiewicz)

Regarding WR Romeo Doubs: "He looks great out there. He's come in and he's just worked. Obviously he's played a lot of snaps for us and had a lot of production." (Hodkiewicz)

Although LaFluer revealed RB MarShawn Lloyd had another injury come up this offseason, he feels good about where he is now: "I'm really excited about the player. He's in a lot better spot." (Matt Schneidman)

had another injury come up this offseason, he feels good about where he is now: “I’m really excited about the player. He’s in a lot better spot.” (Matt Schneidman) Green Bay DT Kenny Clark said he had foot surgery in January after hurting it in the season opener and playing on it all year. Clark said the injury affected him a lot. (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Minnesota’s offensive line underwent significant changes this offseason with the additions of RG Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, OT Justin Skule and first-round OT Donovan Jackson. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell spoke on creating chemistry with an offensive line group that featured Skule at LT for Christian Darrisaw, Jackson at LG, Kelly at C, Blake Brandel at RG for Fries and Brian O’Neill at RT.

“He’s getting to know not only the quarterback, but he’s getting to know … just the calls, the feel, the timing of when he’s got to be responsible for some information, the dialogue between Brian O’Neill, who’s seen just about everything at that right tackle spot, and then the ability to communicate inside out in the huddle,” O’Connell said, via Lindsey Young of the team’s website. “I’d love to have all five of those guys out there. But you know, Donovan got some great work in there today next to Ryan Kelly, [and] Blake was moving left and right today. So it does give you some real beneficial options to see guys progress through the learning phase and, shoot, all of a sudden, you’ve got three or four guys that maybe are a little more versatile than we thought, based on how they handled this phase.”