NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Dalton Risner, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears are slated to be the featured team on this year’s installation of HBO’s Hard Knocks show. Chicago HC Matt Eberflus feels first-round QB Caleb Williams will have no problem handling the extra attention.

“I do, I really do,” Eberflus said, via the team’s social media. “That’s a really good point. I do think he’s suited for that. He’s comfortable in his own skin, he knows who he is and he’s been out there for several years in terms of in the media . . . he’ll be good.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is very confident in the progression of the defensive front on the roster for 2024 and believes they have ample depth in that area.

“We feel really good about the collective unit, and I think each one of those guys is going to get more one-on-one opportunities along the way because it’s hard to zero in on one guy,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire.

Vikings

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, The Vikings signed OL Dalton Risner to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.41 million and a $500k signing bonus.

Florio adds Risner can earn up to $340k in per-game roster bonuses and a playtime incentive escalator up to $750k.