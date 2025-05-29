NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Jayden Reed, Case Keenum, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that Bears QB Caleb Williams has been around the team facility a lot this offseason to build rapport with the new coaching staff and HC Ben Johnson . He says Williams has been embracing the chance to get hard coaching.

Breer explains Williams has already been working on two points of emphasis from the new staff. The first is better body language, as while last season was tough, Williams' body language didn't help set the tone as the quarterback of the team. The second was being more on top of his Ps and Qs with pre-snap procedures.

Breer adds Williams has also been leaning on veteran backup QB Case Keenum as an after-hours coach to get around the limits from the CBA on how much time the coaching staff can work with him.

Williams addressed the controversy from ESPN writer Seth Wickersham's book in which it was revealed he contemplated forcing the Bears not to draft him: "This whole storm that happened, it wasn't something that we wanted to happen at this point. We're focused on the present, we're focused on the now…It's been a distraction."(Kevin Fishbain)

Williams reiterated his commitment to Chicago: “After I came on my (pre-draft) visit here, it was a deliberate answer and deliberate and determined answer that I wanted to come here.” (Fishbain)

Keenum said the team talked him into playing another season: “I was pretty close to being done after last year … the Bears called, came up here to meet with Ben (Johnson). Supposed to be a 15-minute meeting. A couple of hours later … this is going to be a special place.” (Fishbain)

Lions

The Lions had several coaching changes over the offseason, including OC John Morton, TEs coach Tyler Roehl, and passing game coordinator David Shaw. Lions TE Sam LaPorta said their new coaches have been “great so far,” and it’s important to adapt in the NFL.

“There is some new faces. You get that every year in the NFL,” LaPorta said, via LionsWire. “You adapt, you overcome. With the new coaches, it’s been great so far. Learning some new stuff, but some stuff has stayed the same. Building those relationships, continuing to do the work. It’s football. It’s an ever-changing, evolutionary game.”

LaPorta feels they have “unfinished business” going into next season.

“Every year we fell like there is unfinished business,” LaPorta said. “We know that we have the players to go out and win games, and the biggest ones as well.”

Fellow TE Brock Wright is entering his fifth year in Detroit. LaPorta said they have great chemistry on the field.

“In terms of communication it’s getting to the point where a lot of things don’t need to be said between Brock and I,” LaPorta said. “We’re out there and we know what we both need, we know what’s going on. We kind of just look at each other and (smiles) give each other the agreeance look, like–this is how we’re going to work this set.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on his wide receiver room: “I’ve been really impressed with our veterans taking these guys under their wings and showing them the way.” (Matt Schneidman)

LaFleur says LB Edgerrin Cooper is up to 240 pounds and has not lost a step, retaining his burst and explosiveness amid the weight gain. (Ryan Wood)

is up to 240 pounds and has not lost a step, retaining his burst and explosiveness amid the weight gain. (Ryan Wood) Packers WR Jayden Reed said he dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum in the playoff loss to the Eagles, but ended up not needing surgery and is healthy now after several months of rehab. (Wood)

said he dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum in the playoff loss to the Eagles, but ended up not needing surgery and is healthy now after several months of rehab. (Wood) Reed cleared up any speculation about him being upset with his role, telling reporters he wants to model himself after former Packers RB Aaron Jones as a team-first player: “I’m not the type to care about targets. I really don’t care about it. I can have two targets. If we win, I don’t care.” (Wood)