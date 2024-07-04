NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds said first-round QB Caleb Williams has been showing some encouraging signs in practice.

“He’s competitive,” Edmunds, via BearsWire. “As a rookie, he’s doing some things that are good to see. That’s the thing that gets me most excited and I think gets our team most excited.”

Bears RB D’Andre Swift has noticed Williams working hard to learn their offense and is doing a good job with his development.

“You could tell it’s natural to him,” Swift said. “You could tell he’s trying to get comfortable with the offense and everything, commanding the offense. You stand in the huddle with a whole new set of faces, new group of guys, so it takes time for somebody to get comfortable and for that to be repetition-like. He’s doing a great job so far taking it day-by-day. I talked to him about it the other day. He’s doing great so far.”

Packers

Green Bay moved on from RB Aaron Jones and signed RB Josh Jacobs in free agency despite Jones coming on strong to end the 2023 season. Jacobs isn’t trying to replicate what Jones did and is zeroed in on impacting a postseason run.

“Great dude and obviously he’s a legend around here just for what he’s done in his time that he’s been here,” Jacobs said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I don’t really consider myself coming in and replacing what he’s done. I just try to hold that standard.”

“When I judge running backs or just players in general, it’s like OK, yeah, you can be good, but are you good when it matters? When it matters the most? In the biggest moments, in the biggest games, that’s where you leave your mark. Being a guy that has a lot of history and especially with the Raiders program, in the top three in almost every category since I’ve been there, it doesn’t really mean nothing because we didn’t win. Being able to leave a legacy is something that I think about now, being older. Playing playoff football and obviously trying to get a ring is the only thing that’s really on my mind.”

Vikings

Vikings CB Byron Murphy said he wants to finish his career in Minnesota.

“I gotta say since I’ve been here since day one, I fell in love so I don’t want to go nowhere. I want to stay here for the rest of my career. So I’m gonna try to work my ass off to stay here for sure,” he said, via Vikings Wire.