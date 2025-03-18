NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Olamide Zaccheaus went from playing in Washington with QB Jayden Daniels, who was the second overall pick in last year’s draft, to signing with Chicago where he will now have the opportunity to play with first overall pick QB Caleb Williams.

“The biggest thing I think is the mental aspect of it for any young quarterback, especially Caleb,” Zaccheaus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He has all the talent that you need to be a top-tier quarterback in the league, so a lot of it is just going to be the mental aspect of it. You know, kind of just slowing the game down.”

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has an option due worth $8.5 million with an additional $8.3 million due on March 22, and OL Penei Sewell has an option due worth $1.54 million. (OTC)

Vikings

Kevin Seifert of ESPN points out that the Vikings revamped their running game by bringing in RB Jordan Mason alongside veteran RB Aaron Jones .

after he made his first Pro Bowl with six interceptions in 2024. At defensive tackle, the Vikings brought in Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, two experienced disruptors who dealt with injuries last season. However, Seifert noted that the Vikings internally felt the two players had been otherwise healthy for most of their careers.