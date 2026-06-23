NFC Notes: Cam Skattebo, Shavon Revel, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders third-round WR Antonio Williams played part of his 2024 season with broken ribs and also had a collapsed lung for a game at Clemson. Williams said he will do whatever he can to play every week to put everything on the line for his teammates.

“I feel like I’ve always been a competitor, and I’ve always wanted to help my team in the best way I can,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “So, if I can go out there and play, I’m gonna go play.”

“I’m gonna lay it on the line. That’s where I feel like I gain a lot of respect from my teammates. That’s just who I am.”

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Shavon Revel didn’t play until Week 11 of his rookie season due to injury, but is entering season two fully healthy and has the goal to become the best cornerback in football.

“I am going to be, someday, the best cornerback in the league,” Revel said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s just how I look at it, and I have the confidence to say it. At the end of the day, I got to work.”

“I did not feel like myself,” Revel noted of his first season. “I just had that heart and grit to go out there. If I can still run, I’m going to go play. It’s all about what you can put in for the team.”

“I don’t want to do too much overthinking, but my main goal is to obviously be the best player I can be and the best teammate I can be. Cleaning up a few things that I had a few errors on last year. I’m taking it slow and just taking it day by day.”

Giants

Giants RB Cam Skattebo went down with a serious season-ending ankle injury, but told reporters it won’t have an impact on his running style this coming season.

“It ain’t gonna change who I am,” Skattebo said on The Insiders. “I had an injury, you know, it is what it is. I’ve still got plenty of football left, plenty of life left, I’m not going to let this little ankle thing bother me. I’m going to get back [to] running people over like you see on the videos. It’s going to be normal Cam Skattebo from here on out.”

“Coach Harbaugh and (offensive coordinator Matt) Nagy, I’ve felt nothing but support and love from them,” Skattebo added. “They’re always on me about getting back, and they’re starting to see where I’m at in my process and they’re starting to trust it. They’ve been really good to me. I trust both of those two, as [well] as everybody else on the staff. It’s been nothing but joy and happiness for me, just starting to fall back in love with the game after an injury for sure.”