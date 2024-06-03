NFC Notes: Cameron Jordan, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs is not present to begin OTAs as he negotiates a new contract extension. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles isn’t concerned about his absence and said he’s communicated with Wirfs.

“I’m aware that it’s voluntary,” Bowles said, via the Bucs Wire. “Me and Tristan had a conversation – plenty of conversations. He’s still working out and he’s been here all offseason, so I’m comfortable with that.”

Panthers

Panthers OT Taylor Moton thinks recently signed guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis have been strong additions.

“Bringing Rob and Damien in, getting to know them — (they’re) tremendous players, tremendous people,” Moton said via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I have full faith that those guys up front are going to do their job, keep the pocket firm. My job is to keep the width of the pocket.”

Moton is eager to get to OTAs given playing offensive tackle is a difficult job.

“It’s a difficult job being an offensive tackle. And any rep I can get helps me to be as prepared as I can be come September.”

Saints

Regarding the Saints’ Week 7 matchup against the Broncos and HC Sean Payton, veteran DE Cameron Jordan said they are eager to spoil Payton’s return to New Orleans.

“It’s not like I’ve circled it on a calendar and marked it down, but it feels like we have to win that game. Everybody knows who Sean Payton is. Can’t let him. Can’t let him do that one,” Jordan said, via NewOrleans.Football.