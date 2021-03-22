NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals GM Steve Keim says he’s texted with WR Larry Fitzgerald “a few times” but not about whether he’s coming back for another year.

says he’s texted with WR “a few times” but not about whether he’s coming back for another year. Keim acknowledged the team still has a hole at cornerback and is looking at its options. One of those won’t be moving CB Byron Murphy out of the slot: “One thing you don’t want to do is panic.” (Darren Urban)

out of the slot: “One thing you don’t want to do is panic.” (Darren Urban) The plan is to keep Justin Pugh as the starting left guard, per Keim. (Weinfuss)

as the starting left guard, per Keim. (Weinfuss) The Cardinals are also monitoring the running back options they have this offseason but Keim noted they see Chase Edmonds as an excellent player. (Kyle Odegard)

as an excellent player. (Kyle Odegard) Patrick Peterson said of leaving the Cardinals: “I never thought I’d be playing for another team.” He added that it’s “the nature of the business now.” (Chris Tomasson)

said of leaving the Cardinals: “I never thought I’d be playing for another team.” He added that it’s “the nature of the business now.” (Chris Tomasson) Cardinals LB Tanner Vallejo signed a two-year, $3.3 million contract that includes $1.1 million guaranteed and a $500,000 signing bonus. He’ll make base salaries of $990,000 ($600,000 guaranteed) and $1.5 million with $150,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $400,000 in annual playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

49ers

The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell reports both the 49ers and Raiders were showing interest in former Saints’ DT Sheldon Rankins before he signed with the Jets on Sunday.

before he signed with the Jets on Sunday. 49ers’ DT D.J. Jones‘ one-year, $3.5 million deal with San Francisco includes a $2.25 million signing bonus, $3.25 million guaranteed, $1 million in salary guaranteed, and a 2021 per game active roster bonus of $250,000. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

New Rams QB Matthew Stafford has two years remaining on his deal that came along with him as part of the trade to get him from the Lions. Stafford is 33 years old but told reporters in his first press conference in Los Angeles that he doesn’t “see the end right around the corner or anything like that.” A contract extension has been raised as a possibility, either to lock him up for the Rams or to give them more financial flexibility this season, but Stafford said there haven’t been substantial discussions about that.

“As far as in writing goes, I’m not too worried about it,” Stafford said via Pro Football Talk . “My job No. 1 first and foremost, is to play at a high level to help this team win football games. That’s what I’m focused on at the moment. I’ve got a lot on my plate, to be honest, with trying to learn this offense and learning the team. So that’s the biggest and most important thing on my mind. All that other stuff will take care of itself. At the moment, I’ve got two more years left on my deal, so I’m just going to play and let all that other stuff take care of itself.”

Seahawks

Regarding Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and where things stand with him and the team right now, the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes: