NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

New Cardinals RB James Conner is excited for a new opportunity with Arizona after being in Pittsburgh his entire career.

“I feel brand new,” Conner said, via Josh Weinfuss. “I’m excited for this opportunity. It’s definitely a change of scenery for me, being in Pittsburgh eight years.

“All that time in Pittsburgh was just prepping me for where I’m at right now in my life. And this journey brought me out here to A-Z and I felt like I was well equipped, just everything I’ve been through and continue to go through on this journey and leads me to here. So, man, I’m excited to be in this red. I’m excited. I’m truly excited and it’s a blessing.”

Jordan Hicks will remain with the Cardinals. He adds that the team could use some more depth at linebacker, and should possibly consider selecting an inside linebacker with the No.16 overall pick.

While some have connected the Cardinals to Alabama RB Najee Harris as a potential first-round target, Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s hearing that’s unlikely, as No. 16 is too rich for a running back in the first round and Harris doesn’t fit Arizona’s scheme.

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reports now-retired QB Alex Smith received interest from several teams, including the Jaguars. However, the 49ers were not included in the teams interested in Smith’s services.

Per Pro Football Talk, ESPN analyst and former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum says he's hearing the 49ers haven't reached a consensus on which quarterback to draft at No. 3 overall.

says he’s hearing the 49ers haven’t reached a consensus on which quarterback to draft at No. 3 overall. Tannenbaum points out that San Francisco’s brain trust has traveled to the pro days for all three of Alabama QB Mac Jones, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and Ohio State QB Justin Fields: “What that says to me and what I am hearing around the league is they are not unanimous in who they want to pick, meaning [GM] John Lynch, [assistant GM] Adam Peters, and [HC] Kyle Shanahan.”

Rams

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry writes that center is a big need for the Rams, as Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton are the only two on the roster. Allen is recovering from a major injury and Shelton has not played in an NFL game.

Inside linebacker is also a need, per Thiry, as both Kenny Young and Micah Kiser are in contract years in 2021.

and are in contract years in 2021. While the Rams have invested some recent draft picks in the defensive backfield and edge rushing groups, Thiry thinks they could stand to keep adding there.