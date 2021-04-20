NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
New Cardinals RB James Conner is excited for a new opportunity with Arizona after being in Pittsburgh his entire career.
“I feel brand new,” Conner said, via Josh Weinfuss. “I’m excited for this opportunity. It’s definitely a change of scenery for me, being in Pittsburgh eight years.
“All that time in Pittsburgh was just prepping me for where I’m at right now in my life. And this journey brought me out here to A-Z and I felt like I was well equipped, just everything I’ve been through and continue to go through on this journey and leads me to here. So, man, I’m excited to be in this red. I’m excited. I’m truly excited and it’s a blessing.”
- Craig Grialou wonders how long LB Jordan Hicks will remain with the Cardinals. He adds that the team could use some more depth at linebacker, and should possibly consider selecting an inside linebacker with the No.16 overall pick.
- While some have connected the Cardinals to Alabama RB Najee Harris as a potential first-round target, Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s hearing that’s unlikely, as No. 16 is too rich for a running back in the first round and Harris doesn’t fit Arizona’s scheme.
49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reports now-retired QB Alex Smith received interest from several teams, including the Jaguars. However, the 49ers were not included in the teams interested in Smith’s services.
- Per Pro Football Talk, ESPN analyst and former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum says he’s hearing the 49ers haven’t reached a consensus on which quarterback to draft at No. 3 overall.
- Tannenbaum points out that San Francisco’s brain trust has traveled to the pro days for all three of Alabama QB Mac Jones, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and Ohio State QB Justin Fields: “What that says to me and what I am hearing around the league is they are not unanimous in who they want to pick, meaning [GM] John Lynch, [assistant GM] Adam Peters, and [HC] Kyle Shanahan.”
Rams
- ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry writes that center is a big need for the Rams, as Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton are the only two on the roster. Allen is recovering from a major injury and Shelton has not played in an NFL game.
- Inside linebacker is also a need, per Thiry, as both Kenny Young and Micah Kiser are in contract years in 2021.
- While the Rams have invested some recent draft picks in the defensive backfield and edge rushing groups, Thiry thinks they could stand to keep adding there.
Seahawks
- Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic looks at some of the players that could be worth watching for the Seahawks at No. 56 overall.
- Dugar’s list includes WR Amari Rodgers, CB Tyson Campbell, OL Quinn Meinerz, T Brady Christensen, T Walker Little, OL Kendrick Green, DT Marlon Tuipulotu and WR Rondale Moore.
- According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Seahawks DE Aldon Smith will likely contend he didn’t touch the man he’s accused of assaulting. There is reportedly video of the incident which could definitively provide an answer.
- Smith’s new contract has a base salary of $990,000 and a cap hit of $987,500. (Bob Condotta)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!