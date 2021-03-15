NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Ben Standig of The Athletic mentioned that the Cardinals were interested in signing CB Ronald Darby before he agreed to a deal with the Broncos.
- According to Dave Birkett, the Cardinals are a potential landing spot for K Matt Prater.
49ers
- Albert Breer reports that the 49ers are willing to pay $20 million per year for LT Trent Williams to return, also adding that the Chiefs and Colts are interested in him and have money to spend.
- Manish Mehta reports that the 49ers and the Dolphins were also interested in former Jets G Pat Elflein before he signed a deal with the Panthers.
- 49ers’ GM John Lynch got his wish when the team re-signed FB Kyle Juszczyk: “Kyle is a unique football player whose versatility, leadership and skillset are a tremendous fit with us. His contributions on the field are just a portion of the value he brings to our team.” (Matt Maiocco)
Seahawks
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says the Seahawks were one of a few teams that were interested in G Kevin Zeitler before he signed with the Ravens.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Seahawks continue to not really engage in trade calls from other teams interested in QB Russell Wilson. With the start of free agency imminent, Rapoport says interested teams like the Bears will have to pivot to other options at the position.
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar lists Panthers RB Mike Davis, former Broncos CB A.J. Bouye, Packers RB Jamaal Williams, former Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders, Lions DE Everson Griffen, Falcons C Alex Mack and Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor as some cheaper free agents who could fill needs for the Seahawks.