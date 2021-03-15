NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Logan Ulrich
Cardinals

49ers

  • Albert Breer reports that the 49ers are willing to pay $20 million per year for LT Trent Williams to return, also adding that the Chiefs and Colts are interested in him and have money to spend.
  • Manish Mehta reports that the 49ers and the Dolphins were also interested in former Jets G Pat Elflein before he signed a deal with the Panthers.
  • 49ers’ GM John Lynch got his wish when the team re-signed FB Kyle Juszczyk: “Kyle is a unique football player whose versatility, leadership and skillset are a tremendous fit with us. His contributions on the field are just a portion of the value he brings to our team.” (Matt Maiocco)

Seahawks

