NFC Notes: Cardinals, Lions, Seahawks

Cardinals

Alabama RB Brian Robinson had a top 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Josh Norris)

The Cardinals have a top 30 visit scheduled with Montana State DE Daniel Hardy. (Justin Melo)

Lions

Lions DB Will Harris could be switching to cornerback from safety this season after being forced to play cornerback due to injury during the 2021 season. Lions HC Dan Campbell joked that Harris will be a “cafety” despite playing at safety for his first three seasons with the team.

“We’re still talking right now, you just go out Day 1, do you put him at corner?”, Campbell said of Harris, via LionsWire.com. “Do you put him at safety? And I’ll be honest with you, we haven’t just locked that down right now. We’re still kind of talking about it. And that’s not a bad thing. That’s not a bad thing. He’s a ‘cafety’. Yeah, he’s a hybrid. He really is. He’s a jack of all trades.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ new OLB Uchenna Nwosu said he had a “couple of interests” around the league but that his best offer came from Seattle.

“To be honestly speaking, Seattle was really my best offer,” Nwosu said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I had a couple of interests from other teams but I feel like Seattle was the best offer that I had on the table at that time so I just went with it. A lot of family came into play, you know — it’s still close to home.”

Nwosu is excited to play in the Seahawks’ 3-4 system after playing in a similar scheme under Chargers HC Brandon Staley last season.

“Just being able to go to into another year being in the same scheme — similar verbiage. similar tasks, similar responsibilities — allows me to be myself, allows me to unlock my true potential, what I could do,” Nwosu said. “It was it was on display last season, and I think it’ll be more on display this year.”