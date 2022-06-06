NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Cooper Kupp, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries on getting a new contract, as he is currently entering the final year of his deal: “Left tackles don’t grow on trees, baby.” (Darren Urban)

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said WR DeAndre Hopkins should be a full go for training camp as he works back from a knee injury. (Urban)

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is still in search of a new contract with Los Angeles, yet wants it to be one that is beneficial for both parties involved.

“I try to help where I can,” Kupp said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time, and to be doing things with these guys — not just the guys on the field, I want to be a part of this organization [in its] growth and the places I think this organization is going. And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone. I want them to feel good about it, and I think the best way to do that is for me to at least be involved in some capacity. It’s never going to be at the cost of anything on the football field, [but] the more communication, the better, and just be able to find a place we can all feel good.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron addressed the possibility of rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas being starters when the season begins.

“I think in my mind, by the time we get to that first game and the best guys are playing, they’ll have earned those positions,” Waldron told reporters, via SeahawksWire.com. “And if it’s the two rookies, that means that they’ve beat out some guys that are good players in their own right. So, we have a lot of competition at those tackle positions. The draft obviously has taken that competition to a different level, as far as younger guys that are competing against each other. So, I think it’s going to be a great thing in the long run. And if those guys go out and earn that job, then you feel comfortable because they’ve earned it over other guys that have had a chance to play and play well in the NFL.”