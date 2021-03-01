NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Before the signing of DL J.J. Watt, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora identified Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones as a potential blockbuster trade candidate this offseason if Arizona decides to go all-in on breakout OLB Haason Reddick and needs to clear space.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes signing Watt to a deal worth $15.5 million per year obviously affects what they can give to Reddick, but they did have interest in bring him back.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adds the Cardinals would like to have Reddick and CB Patrick Peterson back in 2021 as long as it’s for the right number.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the teams that checked in on Watt after he was released by the Texans were told it would take at least $14 million per year to be in the running. Pelissero noted some teams thought that was a bluff but obviously not given what we know now.
- Pelissero adds the Cardinals view Watt as a huge missing piece to provide an interior pass rushing presence in addition to other pieces they have on defense.
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes that the sense she got regarding the departure of Rams OL coach/run-game coordinator Aaron Kromer is that the team thought it was time to break up the father/son dynamic on staff with the younger offensive assistant Zak Kromer ready for more opportunities.
- Rodrigue adds that while the decision didn’t start out in the “mutual” way it was described by a team spokesperson, the conversation with the elder Kromer was “not contentious in any way” and he’s expected to land on his feet.
- Rodrigue wouldn’t be shocked to see the Rams bring back RB Malcolm Brown for the veteran minimum next year.
- She also broaches the possibility of a reunion between the Rams and DE Dante Fowler, whether it’s via a trade with the Falcons or if Fowler is cut. New Rams DC Raheem Morris was just the defensive coordinator and interim HC for Atlanta.
Seahawks
- According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Seahawks’ DE Carlos Dunlap loved being traded to Seattle and wants to remain with the franchise. This means he could possibly be open to re-signing with the team for a lower cap hit.
- According to the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Seahawks are hiring Carl Smith, Tracy Smith and Deshawn Shead to the coaching staff.
- All three hires were agreed to before the Super Bowl, per Dugar. Carl “Tater” Smith is a long-time confidante of Seahawks HC Pete Carroll and was the QB coach from 2011 to 2017 and associated head coach in 2018 before leaving for a job with the Texans. Tracy is his son.
- While the exact roles are still to be determined, Dugar says Tater Smith won’t resume his prior role as QB coach and Shead will assist with the defensive backs.
- The Seahawks and 49ers CB Richard Sherman are not totally opposed to a reunion. Sherman is set to be a free agent and the Seahawks might lose their No. 1 corner this offseason. (Dugar)
- Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz has met/will meet virtually with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)