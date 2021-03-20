NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals’ new WR A.J. Green said it’s “refreshing” to join Arizona after playing his entire career in Cincinnati.

“Coming to Arizona is refreshing,” Green said, via ProFootballTalk. “You look around the league at Tom Brady and all these other guys that have been in these same places for years, and you saw what Tom Brady did last year. I think it’s good. . . . I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. I still feel young. The legs feel young. Last year was a difficult year for me, playing with the different quarterbacks and coming off an injury. But I wouldn’t change that for anything in the world. That made me a better person on the field, mentally stronger. I know I feel like I’ve got a lot more years left in me playing at a high level.”

Cardinals’ S Budda Baker ’s $11 million 2022 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing, and $2 million of the $11 million has now become fully guaranteed. (Joel Corry)

’s $11 million 2022 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing, and $2 million of the $11 million has now become fully guaranteed. (Joel Corry) Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum‘s two-years, $4 million extension includes a $1 million signing bonus and $3.075 million guaranteed. He’ll earn a $1.075M guaranteed base salary in 2021, and $1 million of his $1.925 million salary in 2022 is guaranteed for injury. He can also earn another $250,000 guaranteed in 2022 to go along with a $750,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2022 league year. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Regarding Rams OLB Leonard Floyd‘s four-year, $64 million extension, GM Les Snead said Floyd makes an impact as an edge rusher, in coverage, and chasing down quarterbacks with his speed.

“It’s more than just being an edge rusher. Leonard is a special athlete with instincts to play the run game, the athletic ability to run along that front 7. You have to be athletic, you have to be able to have the instincts to run those plays and have the athletic ability to close and finish those plays, and be more than just a disruptor. There’s the added element of him being tough in coverage, and someone that QBs have to shoot over because he’s tall and long when he drops back. And the QBs we’re chasing down in our division sometimes, that unique trait and athletic ability to re-direct when all of the sudden the play becomes unscheduled – and to have the speed after he does re-direct to go chase him down. Very versatile player for us and more than just an edge rusher,” said Snead, via Jourdan Rodrigue.

Jourdan Rodrigue writes that the Rams don’t intend on running zone-read options with Matthew Stafford but HC Sean McVay is working on ways to involve backup QB John Wolford with his ability to move the pocket, extend plays, and work “out of structure.”

but HC is working on ways to involve backup QB with his ability to move the pocket, extend plays, and work “out of structure.” Rams GM Les Snead pointed out that McVay’s capability of using Wolford’s mobility played into their decision to move on from Jared Goff: “I think Sean working with John Wolford and his mobility [played a factor].” (Andrew Siciliano)