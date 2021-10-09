NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he wasn’t concerned over the skepticism surrounding veteran WR A.J. Green before he arrived in Arizona.

“I heard all the talk. I had that quote before the season,” Murray said, via Bob McManaman of Arizona Republic. “But yeah, I threw to him in the offseason one time and I looked at my Dad and was like, ‘What the … What are the people talking about?”

Murray reiterated that Green “still got it” despite being an older player.

“He’s still got it. He’s an older dude, but he’s got a younger type vibe to him as far as personality, locker room (presence), swag. He’s still got it. I’m glad he’s with us.”

Green feels he’s getting “great opportunities” in the Cardinals’ offense alongside WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Christian Kirk, RB Chase Edmonds, and TE Maxx Williams.

“I don’t think I ever left,” Green said. “I’m just getting great opportunities. When you have a guy like Hop on the other side and Kirk and the way our skill positions are playing, everybody plays us honestly. Kyler’s just spreading the ball around, getting it to Max and Chase, our offensive line, everybody is just playing well.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said CB Byron Murphy (ribs) will not play in Week 5 and CB Marco Wilson (ankle) will be a gameday decision: “Doesn’t look like Byron Murphy will be available Sunday. Marco Wilson is a game-day decision.” (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay wants to get S Terrell Burgess more involved as he has only played one defensive snap so far this season.

“Terrell is a guy that you want to get going. I have a lot of belief and confidence in Terrell and you want to see if that’s something that comes to life when we get back,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com.

Seahawks

Ian Rapoport reports that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson underwent surgery on his injured finger, which

Jordan Schultz reports that Wilson was in “tremendous pain” following Thursday’s game but is expected to make a full recovery.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said he’s unsure if RB Chris Carson will be available for Week 6. (John Boyle)

said he’s unsure if RB will be available for Week 6. (John Boyle) Carroll said TE Gerald Everett has been cleared to return from the COVID-19 list after going through additional testing.