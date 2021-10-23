NFC Notes; Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim spoke about his return from COVID-19 as well as his ability to add TE Zach Ertz as the season is underway.

“I feel great,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com.“It knocked me down for a few days. From what I understand, being vaccinated certainly helps in that situation.” “That’s the one thing as a general manager you have to keep in mind,” Keim said of adding Ertz. “You don’t have a lot of chances other than small decisions to affect the team. Here is an opportunity that arises from time to time, especially the situation we’re in at 6-0 with a very talented team that I think has a chance to do special things this year, to instill confidence in the locker room that the people upstairs and the personnel department and the coaching staff and ownership are willing to do things to help the team. It instills the confidence that as an organization we’re willing to do whatever it takes to put a championship team on the field. Hopefully, that’s a sign for the fans as well.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said Matthew Stafford is proving to be “better than I thought” in their system.

“He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career. I think he’s doing a great job. I think the best players elevate those around them. I think guys are playing better around him. I think he’s seeing the field really well.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said RB Sony Michel (shoulder) was limited in Friday’s practice but is expected to play in Week 7. (Lindsey Thiry)

Seahawks

Seahawks S Jamal Adams said he doesn’t feel upset about his lack of blitzing so far this season.

“I’m not really here to complain about the opportunities that I don’t have or that I don’t get from last year to this year,” Adams said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m not here to prove anything to anybody. You know what I mean? I’m here to prove myself right. I’m grateful to continue to play this game at a high level. I don’t get caught up in the outside noise. I don’t get caught up on mistakes. Because at the end of day, we are human. We make mistakes.”

When asked about why he hasn’t been used as often in blitz packages this season, Adams responded that he’s unsure.

“I don’t know, man,” Adams said. “I can’t really answer that one. That’s a good question.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll mentioned that he’s spoken with Adams about his usage in their system.

“He’s a tightly-wound, high-strung guy,” said Carroll. “He wants things to happen and he wants to make it happen.”

Carroll points out that Adams missing nearly all of training camp while holding in for a new contract hindered his progress in the early weeks of the season.

“Jamal and I both know that slowed down the process,” Carroll said. “Because we just had to get him ready in two weeks (before the season opener). That was just a natural part of how that unfolded. We’re no longer in that mode. We’re in full mode. He’s ready to do whatever we can think of, and he’s excited to do it.”