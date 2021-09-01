NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Quandre Diggs

Cardinals

Although ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss notes that the Cardinals are “definitely” looking to sign another cornerback, HC Kliff Kingsbury claims he is comfortable with their outside corners: “Really comfortable with starting outside at corner.”

Cardinals recently retired CB Malcolm Butler's decision means he'll relinquish his $2.175 million signing bonus back to the team and also lose his guaranteed salary of $1.075 million. Butler will also miss out on up to $2.75 million in incentives for playing time and whether the Cardinals make the playoffs. (ProFootballTalk)

Rams

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a franchise tag for Rams CB Darious Williams in 2022 to be about $17.5 million. A potential extension offer, based on past precedent for players of Williams’ age and production, would be about three years, $13.5 million per year.

Seahawks

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs missed the last week of practice but mentioned that it wasn’t to make a statement.

“I had to make the best decision for me. Like I said, I wouldn’t say it was a statement. I mean I’m grateful to be here. I tell you guys all the time I’m grateful to be here, I’m blessed to be a Seahawk,” Diggs said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “I wouldn’t say it was a reset, but it was some things that I needed to patch up on my end, to get figured out.”

Diggs added that he’s getting contractual things “cleared up” and will quickly return to practice.

“The little business thing that I got to do, as soon as it’s done — signed, sealed, delivered — I’ll be back at practice,” Diggs said. “I wouldn’t call it a ‘hold-in.’ I would say I’m just getting some things cleared up and I’ll be back out with my teammates pretty soon.”

Diggs reiterated that he’s grateful to be in Seattle and wants to feel “gratified” for his hard work.

“Everybody wants to get an extension,” Diggs said. “Everybody wants to have that opportunity where you are gratified and for me it would have been special. It would have been my third deal, but I’m blessed to be on my second deal and I make good money. So like I said, I’m grateful.”