NFC Notes: Carson Beck, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers drafted OT Enrique Cruz in the fifth round with the idea of him working as a developmental tackle for a couple of years behind LT Trent Williams. In a best-case scenario, he’d become the heir to the 38-year-old tackle, but those expectations are too lofty for any fifth-round rookie. A more realistic but still positive parallel could be Jaylon Moore, coincidentally another fifth-rounder and the last tackle the 49ers drafted before Cruz back in 2021. Either way, the early word on Cruz has been positive.

“Enrique’s been a real plus,” 49ers assistant HC Chris Foerster said via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “Everybody in the building’s pleased with him. People come up out of nowhere from all over the building and say, ‘Gosh, that Enrique’s doing a really nice job.’ He’s really professional, really working on it. He has a learning curve, like all the young guys do. He’s got a long way to go, but he’s done all the right things to this point.”

“He’s got great feet and hands,” 49ers RT Colton McKivitz added. “He’s gonna have to learn a little bit — our scheme and how he fits in with that. But the talent he has is (apparent).”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said first-round RB Jeremiyah Love’s high ankle sprain is “doing well, progressing well,” but he won’t practice or play this week. (Josh Weinfuss)

said first-round RB high ankle sprain is “doing well, progressing well,” but he won’t practice or play this week. (Josh Weinfuss) LaFleur called third-round QB Carson Beck TBD for Friday’s preseason finale but revealed Beck had a good throwing session last week. (Weinfuss)

TBD for Friday’s preseason finale but revealed Beck had a good throwing session last week. (Weinfuss) Cardinals S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has “a little bit of a rib issue,” while P Blake Gillikan won’t punt this week, but there are no long-term concerns. (Weinfuss)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants to be an upgraded version of himself in 2026, which is a lofty goal considering what he was able to accomplish last season, including walking away with a Super Bowl championship.

“We want to create a new story with this upcoming season,” Smith-Njigba said, via the Associated Press. “And because it’s different, we do have different guys, we got different people in the building, so it’s going to be a unique story and a unique challenge — different from last year. So, we’re excited to take it on.”

“I want y’all to see different levels, almost a different player out there, and just kind of an upgraded version,” Smith-Njigba added. “I always say I can get better in all areas. I love new stuff and new perspectives. As a player, it’s your chance to grow. And for me, I feel like whatever the coach asks, I can do it. And so it’s kind of cool just having a different mindset, a different coach.”