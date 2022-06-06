NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Scott Turner said he’s working closely with QB Carson Wentz and praised his ability to “push the ball down the field.”

“There’s a lot of different things that he’s capable of doing, obviously a very skilled player,” Wentz said, via CommandersWire. “You see him out at practice. He’s a big physical guy. He can really push the ball down the field. Our group of receivers does a great job of running, getting open and he’s finding him. Just being able to work with him day to day and you’re kind of learning the things he’s capable of. There’s not a lot that he’s not.”

Turner thinks Wentz’s arm strength allows their offense to “create explosive plays.”

“You always want to try to do whatever you can to create explosive plays,” Turner said. “That’s a big part of scoring points. It’s hard to consistently drive the field against teams. So, when you can get big chunks, that helps you score points consistently. That’s always going to be something that we strive to do.”

Cowboys

Cowboys G Zack Martin spoke to reporters about what RB Ezekiel Elliott means to the team and is hoping to help him return to his previous form in 2022.

“People don’t understand. He loves this team and gives everything of himself for this team,” Martin told The Dallas Morning News. “The last two years, that’s shown. Think back to 2020. Half of the offense is out and Zeke is still in there carrying the ball 20 times a game. There is a lot of love on this team for Zeke. We’re pumped to get him back going in the right direction.’’

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton said he isn’t concerned about competing for a roster spot this offseason.

“Not really,” Slayton said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean, at the end of the day, it’s a performance-based business. So no matter how many numbers you have or don’t have, if you perform the best, you’ll be in. When it’s all said and done, if I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, I’ll be in there.”