NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Terrell Owens, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Scott Turner thinks that Carson Wentz returning to a starting role gives “a little bit of a spark” to their offense.

“Carson’s excited to get back in, playing,” Turner said, via CommandersWire. “He’s been preparing the last couple weeks to play. He was excited to get back in the game. I think Coach [Rivera] talked about it, you know, Taylor [Heinicke] has been a little beat up. We’ve had some issues; some of them have been stuff Taylor’s done, and some of it hasn’t been his control. I think it gives a little bit of a spark of Carson coming in. Like we said, he’s healthy, energized, and ready to go. I think there’s not going to see much difference as far as what we want to do. We still want to be physical and be balanced in that way. But I think just his excitement and energy coming in will be good.”

Turner added that their offense will not make overhauling changes under Wentz.

“There’s not going to be much difference as far as what we want to do,” Turner said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports. “We still want to be physical and be balanced in that way. But I think just [Wentz’s] excitement and energy coming in will be good.”

Turner mentioned that they want to have a physical running attack in Week 17 and hopes that takes some pressure off of Wentz.

“We want to be physical,” said Turner. “I think it takes a little bit of the pressure off of [Wentz] not throwing, not having quite as many pass attempts.”

Washington officially ruled out RB Antonio Gibson (foot) from Sunday’s game. (Field Yates)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the recent claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been in contact with retired WR Terrell Owens about returning to the NFL.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Jones told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I have no idea. But I haven’t spoken a word to him or is his agent.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy isn’t overly concerned about OLB Micah Parsons ‘ hand laceration: “I’m hopeful we can be past it this week… but no, I’m not of high concern.” (Ed Werder)

Jones said they are still evaluating the extent of C Tyler Biadasz 's ankle injury: "I'm hopeful that it may not be as bad as we think, but we'll see how he responds." (Jon Machota)

‘s ankle injury: “I’m hopeful that it may not be as bad as we think, but we’ll see how he responds.” (Jon Machota) Jones said that Dak Prescott is in “good shape” after suffering a knee injury in Thursday’s game: “He’s in good shape. He might have hyperextended it a little bit. We were checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni doesn’t think that Jalen Hurts ‘ shoulder injury has impacted his throwing ability: “I just didn’t feel like it was affected. The velocity of the ball was good, the accuracy was good, that he felt good. So those were the main things, and that’s what you want to see.” (Zach Berman)

doesn’t think that ‘ shoulder injury has impacted his throwing ability: “I just didn’t feel like it was affected. The velocity of the ball was good, the accuracy was good, that he felt good. So those were the main things, and that’s what you want to see.” (Zach Berman) Sirianni said they are still determining their starting quarterback for Week 17 but mentioned that Hurts looked good in practice this week: “We’re still sorting through it. Obviously, Jalen (Hurts) had a good practice yesterday and went out and looked like he did some things really well. So still going to sort through all those things. Haven’t decided anything yet.” (Adam Schefter)