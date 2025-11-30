NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Dexter Lawrence, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders CB Mike Sainristil has been a sort of bellwether for Washington’s defense as a whole the last two seasons. Last year, he was up and down as a rookie but made some splash plays in big moments. This year, he’s been down more often than not, as has Washington’s defense which is among the league’s worst. Sainristil was drafted to play nickel and has played there primarily in 2025, but saw a lot of snaps on the outside as a rookie. Commanders HC Dan Quinn said they’d evaluate after this season where he fits best, which could mean a move back outside.

“It’s definitely possible,” Quinn said via USA Today’s Bryan Manning. “It’s a good question, and it’s definitely possible. I’ll have fresh eyes for it. I know that’s where he’ll be right now. It’s funny, started in, moved out, started in, moved out. So, I think what I’ll do is afterwards kind of take a two-year assessment to say, alright, where’s the best thing moving forward? We’re fortunate that he has the versatility to do that because when you’re at just one spot, it does make it more challenging, but yeah, it’s possible.”

“For Mike, he’s better playing off where he has vision and can use these instincts and the quickness to go,” Quinn added. “And so, sometimes that’s why you think nickel because you’re off more than you’re down. And so, you can play corner from off, lots of people do it and play it well, then, you’re into a quarterback read, it’s a three-step, is it five-step? How do I transition? So, there’s training that goes with it, but he’s capable of doing that for sure.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has not yet been cleared for contact for his left elbow injury, and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to play next week against the Vikings.

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb bounced back in a huge way on Thursday after catching just four of 11 targets the preceding Sunday, including some huge drops. Lamb had seven catches for 112 yards in a touchdown in a huge win over the Chiefs.

“No one can guard me,” Lamb said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It’s just me dropping the ball.”

“I told you it’s the way the guy’s wired,” QB Dak Prescott added. “That’s what greatness looks like. You’re going to have days that you’re not proud of. You’re going to have days that aren’t to your standard, especially when your standard is as high as it is when you’re CeeDee Lamb. And I just know the way that he approaches this game, the way that he loves his game and what he puts into it, he was going to answer back.”

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury in 2024, and it continues to plague him deep into this season as well.

“I just took a couple of hits to it, and it kind of flared up a little bit during the game, early in the game,” Lawrence told reporters, via GiantsWire.com. “But I’ve been hitting recovery hard, so I feel good. Obviously, I want to be on the field as one of the better players on the team, but that wasn’t the plan in that moment. Me and (defensive line coach Andre Patterson) Dre, we had something good working, and they so happened to break it on the first play, and that’s just how the game works sometimes. But I love playing football, and I’m going to be on the field when I can.”

Lawrence was also asked about OLB coach Charlie Bullen becoming the new interim defensive coordinator, which is a position he has never held at any level in his coaching career.

“It’s a weird business. He’s (Bullen) been around the defense, so we’ve heard his voice, and he’s talked. Different seeing him up front, leading the whole group, but it’s been a smooth transition, I guess you could say. He’s not going outside of the box, anything else type of thing. So, I like the game plan, I’m excited for it, and I’m ready to go,” Lawrence said. “He’s keeping it simple. He’s allowing the guys just to fly around and be players, he’s teaching that aggressiveness, that defensive swag that we should have,” he said. “Even with five games left, just playing with your all, playing for each other, and showing that you are not going to quit on your guys and just keep playing.”

Giants interim HC Mike Kafka says he sees QB Tommy DeVito as an NFL starter.(Dunleavy)

says he sees QB as an NFL starter.(Dunleavy) Kafka said OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury. (Duggan)