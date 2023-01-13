NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears ended up giving what will be the No. 32 overall pick for WR Chase Claypool in a midseason trade with the Steelers. In hindsight, Chicago probably would do that differently given Claypool’s lack of impact in the second half of the season, but GM Ryan Poles said expecting Claypool to step in right away was unrealistic.

“That’s the difference between trades in baseball and basketball, it’s like plug and play,” Poles said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “There’s an entire offseason and half of a season of installs and all the things you need to do collectively to play and execute offensive play.”

Claypool will be in the final year of his rookie deal next season and the Bears didn’t trade that kind of draft capital expecting to let him walk. But Poles said they’ll have to let things play out further.

“I told him, yeah, I wish he came in with 1,000 yards and we’re going. But it didn’t happen that way,” Poles said. “But do I believe in that talent and what he can bring to this team? Yeah, I do. I still think we’re going to get that. In terms of the contract stuff, we just got to take the next step, see how he gets implemented and how he does this offseason. He’s going to spend a lot of time with Justin as well as the other receivers and build that chemistry. We’ll evaluate that even clearer next year. “

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Bears personnel executives have been told that Kevin Warren will start his president and CEO role on April 17.

will start his president and CEO role on April 17. Field Yates notes that the Bears will roll over $9,584,194 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst confirmed that he would like to continue having Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback for next season: “He can still play at a very high level.” (Bill Huber)

Gutekunst added that Rodgers will take time this offseason to determine how he wants to proceed: "He's going to take his time and the communication will be constant." (Tom Silverstein)

Gutekunst thinks Rodgers played at a “very high level” in 2022 and the team made a “very big commitment” to him last offseason. (Ryan Wood)

In the end, Gutekunst indicated that Rodgers gives them a “better chance to win next season” than Jordan Love .

Gutekunst can also see Rodgers and Love still being on the roster next season. (Tom Silverstein)

Gutekunst thinks that Love is ready to be a starter but they must do “what’s best” for the team: “I definitely think he’s ready to play, he’s chomping at the bit, but at the same time we’re going to do what’s best for the Green Bay.” (Ryan Wood)

Gutekunst is hopeful that LT David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) will continue as their starter next season and is past his knee injury: “I would hope so. We’re hopeful that he’s kind of cleared some of those injury hurdles.” (Matt Schneidman)

Gutekunst believes LB Quay Walker must react at a higher level on the field but isn't concerned with his development. (Ryan Wood)

Packers RB Aaron Jones has a potential out in his contract this offseason. Gutekunst confirmed that he expects Jones to be back next season: "Certainly we expect to have him back." (Matt Schneidman)

must react at a higher level on the field but isn’t concerned with his development. (Ryan Wood) Packers RB Aaron Jones has a potential out in his contract this offseason. Gutekunst confirmed that he expects Jones to be back next season: “Certainly we expect to have him back.” (Matt Schneidman)

The Packers promoted intern Erin Roberge to assistant athletic trainer. She becomes the first female full-time athletic trainer in franchise history. (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell confirmed that C Garrett Bradbury (back) will start Sunday’s Wild Card game. (Alec Lewis)

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell confirmed that C Garrett Bradbury (back) will start Sunday's Wild Card game. (Alec Lewis)

The Vikings hosted P James Smith for a workout. (Aaron Wilson)