NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields said he’s noticed significant improvement in WR Chase Claypool.

“Chase has improved tremendously from the end of last year to now,” Fields said, via NBC Sports. “That’s one thing I’m truly proud to say, seeing his work ethic, his attitude change. You can just see he’s taking another step, so definitely excited for that.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus added that he believes Claypool is much more confident in the team’s offense.

“Yeah, I do,” Eberflus responded. “I do cause him second time going around he knows the formations and the motions and knows the route disciplines. He’s learning that as we go and you can certainly see him getting more comfortable adjusting too.”

Packers

Packers OL coach Luke Butkus said offensive linemen Luke Tenuta, Caleb Jones, and Rasheed Walker have “another year to grow” and feels they made progress in limited roles last season.

“Well, they’ve got another year to grow,” said Butkus, via PackersWire. “There’s a huge jump in college football to the NFL, how big and strong the other side of the ball is. So to get the technique that we teach here and have a year of working that. Luke got in the game against Minnesota and had some clean-up time. But just his progress through the year, as well as Caleb’s, it was pretty cool to see.”

Butkus said Walker has made “strides” with his development and has been an active member of their offseason program.

“Rasheed has made some strides,” said Butkus. “Rasheed was here a lot of the offseason, he’s got a lot of talent and I’m excited to see where it goes. Again, we are in the offseason right now and we are moving that grass with no pads on, we aren’t really allowed to get after guys, so he looks great right now. His ability to move and mirror defenders, put himself in good position. I’m excited where he’s at right now.”