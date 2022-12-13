NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that WR Chase Claypool is still not up to speed on the team’s playbook.

“I wouldn’t say he’s there yet,” Eberflus said Monday, via BearsWire.com. “I would say he’s getting there. He’s getting there and working there just like everybody else. But again, it’s all new to him and there’s a lot of volume of offense that he has to learn and he’s getting there. He needs alignment, assignment, and getting all the things down, the route depths and the routes, the discipline of running the routes. He’s in a good spot. He’s in a good spot. We’re looking forward for him to getting better every single week.”

Jaquan Brisker and CB Kyler Gordon have both exited the concussion protocol and are currently slated to start against the Eagles. ( Eberflus says Sand CBhave both exited the concussion protocol and are currently slated to start against the Eagles. ( Brad Biggs

Bears C Sam Mustipher said the team needs to focus on learning how to win games: “You have to learn how to win football games. There are a lot of veteran teams around the league and you can kind of see it. They know how to win. They know what it takes.” (Dan Wiederer)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his thumb and rib injuries following their bye week in Week 14.

“The thumb is doing a lot better. It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing better too, I was able to finally start getting some sleep. My body’s feeling a lot better. Nobody wants a Week 14 bye, but it always feels good coming back after the bye,” Rodgers said.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs said he expects to play Monday night against the Rams after injuring his ankle on the first play against the Lions in Week 9. (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said S Harrison Smith is progressing well from his neck injury. (Chris Tomasson)

said S is progressing well from his neck injury. (Chris Tomasson) O’Connell is not considering taking defensive play calling duties away from DC Ed Donatell: “You’re always looking at things that you think might be a possible answer to help the guys play better, be more consistent, but as of right now, no, not something that I’m considering.” (Kevin Seifert)