NFC Notes: Chase Lucas, Warren McClendon, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- Mike Garafolo spoke to the agent of 49ers CB Chase Lucas, who expects the RFA to draw interest elsewhere if the team decides not to tender him.
- Garafolo adds that one interested team could be the Titans, as HC Robert Saleh called Lucas “invaluable” last season.
Cardinals
- Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain and Ohio State LB Arvell Reese said they met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Darren Urban)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey said he met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Dan Parr)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Cardinals. (Devin Jackson)
Rams
- Tony Pauline reports that the Rams continue to express interest in re-signing RT Warren McClendon to a contract extension.
- Pauline adds that the Rams need to weigh this decision carefully, as his value could continue to rise if he has a strong 2026 season.
