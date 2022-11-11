NFC Notes: Chase Young, Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young (knee) has “looked good” in practice and they will evaluate him more ahead of Week 10’s game.

“He looked good. We put him in pass rush situations to watch him and get a chance to watch him on tape a little bit more. He looked good. It’s good to see him moving around, moving as quick as he is. We’ll see how he is tomorrow morning. It will always be about the next day, how much they work them, the next morning if he is sore or not, will help dictate whether or not we will activate him or not,” said Rivera, via the team’s official Youtube.

As for whether QB Carson Wentz (finger) could return from the injured reserve, Rivera said that he’s “looking good” with his recovery.

“We’ll see, he’s looking good. He’s going through his rehab, doing the things he is supposed to do,” said Rivera.

Rivera had high praise for WR Terry McLaurin‘s route running and catching ability.

“He tries to understand the leverage of the routes he is running, trying to get his release in the appropriate position that gives him an opportunity to win. Also (how he) finds the hole or seam in the zone and sits down in it. Terry has a tremendous catch radius, and because of that understanding positioning and how to put himself in leverage spots, he makes himself a big target,” said Rivera.

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio said that Young isn’t back at “full speed” just yet: “He’s able to do some things. I wouldn’t call it full speed at this point.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Commanders OC Scott Turner is unsure if WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will play in Monday's game. (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s glad to see players push them to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. : “I love it, that they have that kind of perspective.” (Jon Machota)

said he’s glad to see players push them to sign WR : “I love it, that they have that kind of perspective.” (Jon Machota) Jones added that finding success toward a playoff run is a factor in players wanting them to sign Beckham: “At the end of the day, winning the game, winning the next one and winning when you get to the playoffs, that’s the overriding thing that’s going on here with our team. That’s what makes this thing so exciting. Whatever it takes.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup thinks that signing Beckham would “hype up” their offense: “He’s a dynamic player. Great person to be around. He’s a different breed. He’s somebody that would hype up this offense even more. Nothing bad to say about Odell at all. I can learn from him. We all can learn from him.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

The Eagles hosted P Brock Miller for a workout on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)