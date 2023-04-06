NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera knows that health will play a big factor in the team picking up the fifth-year option on DE Chase Young.

“That’s the thing that will drive a big part of the conversation,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “As we continue to work through this and talk about it, it will be about seeing him and watching him. Again, we get started April 17, so we’ll continue to work through these things — talk to the doctors, talk to the trainers, strength and medical — and just kind of get a feel for where he is. Then we’ll be able to make a decision and we’ll go from there.”

The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes there are major implications for the Commanders no matter what they decide to do with Young, as they juggle having four former first-round picks starting on their defensive line in DT Jonathan Allen , DT Daron Payne and DE Montez Sweat .

, DT and DE . Allen and Payne have already signed major extensions, with Allen inking an $18 million a year deal in 2021 and Payne signing for $22.5 million this offseason. Sweat’s playing out the final year of his deal on the fifth-year option and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. If the Commanders decline Young’s $17.45 million fifth-year option for 2024, he will be in a contract year in 2023 too.

That’s why league sources tell Standig other teams are keeping an eye on the Commanders in case they decide they can’t keep all four and make either Sweat or Young available rather than potentially losing them for nothing but a potential comp pick in 2024.

If Washington declined Young’s option because of concerns about his knee injury or money, they’d only have one franchise tag to use to keep either Sweat or Young in 2024 at a sum of more than $24 million.

Standig notes most around the league think it will be a major challenge for Washington to keep all four players together on second contracts, though they’ve made an effort to do so for as long as possible by keeping Payne this offseason.

One former GM told Standig they were surprised the Commanders extended Payne after already extending Allen, as teams usually prioritize edge rushers over defensive tackles. This same person did say Payne and Allen are better players than Sweat and Young: “Cannot pay all four. Sweat is my next target.”

Former Washington front office exec J.I. Halsell , who worked with the salary cap, told Standig he would pick up Young’s option because of his upside and the savings compared to the franchise tag. Then he’d look to move on from Allen at some point after 2023: “I don’t see a scenario, or at least a long-term scenario, where all four players are on second contracts in Washington.”

, who worked with the salary cap, told Standig he would pick up Young's option because of his upside and the savings compared to the franchise tag. Then he'd look to move on from Allen at some point after 2023: "I don't see a scenario, or at least a long-term scenario, where all four players are on second contracts in Washington." Standig mentions at least one team he's talked to thinks the Commanders will draft another edge rusher, perhaps with a high pick, given the situation with Sweat and Young.

Cowboys

LSU Mekhi Garner worked out privately for the CBworked out privately for the Cowboys. ( Justin Melo

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys hosted Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson for a predraft visit.

for a predraft visit. Dallas is also hosting San Jose State DL Junior Fehoko for a visit, per Josh Norris.

Eagles

Harvard RB Aidan Borguet has been invited to the Eagles’ local pro day. (Justin Melo)

has been invited to the Eagles’ local pro day. (Justin Melo) Eagles QB Marcus Mariota is excited to join Philadelphia and said he will do whatever he can to help out QB Jalen Hurts : “To be part of a team that was a play away from winning the Super Bowl, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m very excited to be in this quarterback room. “I’m going to do whatever I can to help Jalen Hurts out.” (Josh Tolentino)

is excited to join Philadelphia and said he will do whatever he can to help out QB : “To be part of a team that was a play away from winning the Super Bowl, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m very excited to be in this quarterback room. “I’m going to do whatever I can to help Jalen Hurts out.” (Josh Tolentino) Eagles DL Kentavius Street signed a one-year, $1.28 million deal that included a $200,000 signing bonus and a $1.08 million base salary, $300,000 of which was guaranteed. (Over The Cap)