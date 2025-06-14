NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Bijan Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is entering his ninth year in Tampa Bay after being a third-round pick back in 2017. Godwin reflected on his first year as a full-time starter in 2019, when he recorded 19 more receptions and 176 more receiving yards than Mike Evans.

“Not a single time throughout that year did Mike mention anything to me or anybody about the targets I was getting and the success that I was having, even though he had been the franchise receiver, the No. 1 receiver,” Godwin said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “You would expect some kind of animosity, like, ‘Hey, if I’m your guy, why is he getting all of that?’”

Godwin feels he and Evans created a rare receiving combination in Tampa Bay over the years.

“When me and Mike are done, long gone from this organization, I think we’re going to look back on this time and say it was rare to have what we had,” Godwin said.

Godwin added that Evans has always been a great teammate.

“It’s not always the case that you are surrounded by a ton of good people who care about the right things, who have similar goals and treat people with respect,” Godwin said. “The first thing for me is I want to work with people that I enjoy it with.”

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson said he wants to make explosive plays in 2025 like Saquon Barkley and is working on his big-play ability.

“We all want it. We’re all waiting for that Saquon-type of season when it comes to explosives,” Robinson said, via Will McFadden of the team’s website. “But I’ve been working on it a lot this offseason. And, obviously, when it gets to the season, it’s time to go show it and go do the work the right way.”

Robinson mentioned he works on creating explosive plays “every single day.”

“I work on it every single day,” Robinson said. “Obviously, the explosives, we always want them. We’ve added so many things to this offense so we can create more explosives. And, for me, sometimes it’s that one defender, but now that’s all. That’s what I’ve been working on all offseason, just seeing that free hitter and making moves off him.”

Falcons OC Zac Robinson highly praised Robinson’s vision and feel for the game.

“He is so talented,” Robinson said. “His vision, the way he can see and feel in tight quarters is unlike anything I have ever seen. We just hope for that uptick with the explosives.”

Panthers

Panthers TE Tommy Tremble is expected to miss time in training camp after undergoing back surgery this offseason. Carolina HC Dave Canales cited his age as a big reason they wanted to get him right to ensure he gets chances at full strength this season and in future years.

“We were kinda thinking about it, talking about it, looking at timelines and all that and just felt like for him… he’s 25 years old,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “Let’s get this thing while he’s young and strong and be able to get him back on the right track. So we just decided to do that now, looking forward.”